Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. Horizen has a market cap of $83.60 million and $3.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.52 or 0.00074280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, COSS, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Horizen has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00668121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00085597 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,817,138 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Upbit, Graviex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

