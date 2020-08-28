Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Horiba has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

