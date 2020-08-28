Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Horiba in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horiba’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Horiba alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Horiba stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.18. Horiba has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Horiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.