HOMIHELP Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.03 million and $313,085.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $7.89 or 0.00068869 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.09 or 0.01641237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00199496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00159950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

