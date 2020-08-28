Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 7,999,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

