HL Acquisitions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FPAC)

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:FPAC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,940% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HL Acquisitions stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of HL Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HL Acquisitions stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

