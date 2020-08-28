Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.31. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $579,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

