HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 2,171,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,868,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of analysts have commented on HPR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.