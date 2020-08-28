Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -478.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.