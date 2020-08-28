Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
HPE opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -478.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
