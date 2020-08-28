Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,719,000.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

