HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNNMY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. AlphaValue lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.29. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts predict that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.