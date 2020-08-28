HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.77. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

