Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,309 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

MAR opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

