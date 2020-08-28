Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,829 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

