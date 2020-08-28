Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $887,000 Investment in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

