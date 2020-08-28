Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $291,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,344 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

