Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.