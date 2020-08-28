Head to Head Review: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) vs. Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

This table compares Innate Pharma and Prevail Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 4.92 -$23.25 million ($0.34) -18.18 Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -5.48

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prevail Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Prevail Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Prevail Therapeutics N/A -50.48% -44.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innate Pharma and Prevail Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 87.35%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. It also provides IPH5201, an anti-CD39 antibody and IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology. In addition, the company offers IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager that is used to create novel molecular formats to kill tumor cells through NKp46. Further, it provides Lumoxiti, a commercial-stage oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.