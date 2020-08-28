Head-To-Head Contrast: LEO (NYSE:RMG) vs. AgroFresh Solutions (NYSE:AGFS)

LEO (NYSE:RMG) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LEO and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEO 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 128.17%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than LEO.

Profitability

This table compares LEO and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEO N/A 30.50% 0.65% AgroFresh Solutions -28.32% -2.60% -1.05%

Volatility & Risk

LEO has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LEO and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEO N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.78 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -9.00

LEO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of LEO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats LEO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LEO Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

