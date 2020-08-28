Head to Head Contrast: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. Approach Resources (NYSE:AREX)

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Approach Resources and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 106.04%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Approach Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99% Enerplus -93.51% 5.60% 3.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Approach Resources and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.07 Enerplus $945.62 million 0.64 -$195.73 million $0.79 3.46

Approach Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Approach Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Approach Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Approach Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

