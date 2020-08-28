HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Director Purchases $14,723.80 in Stock

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Director Susan Watts purchased 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,723.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,003.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCI Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Susan Watts acquired 175 shares of HCI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $9,633.75.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $449.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.62. HCI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. ValuEngine raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.