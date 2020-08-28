HC Wainwright Increases Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $7.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,667,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 49.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $29,346,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

