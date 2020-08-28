HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get HB Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of FUL opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in HB Fuller by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HB Fuller by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HB Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.