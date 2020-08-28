Guggenheim Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $230.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.16.

Shares of OKTA opened at $218.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

