Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 5.5%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.27. 1,011,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,581,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Guess? alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $806.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.