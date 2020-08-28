GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,974 shares of company stock worth $7,541,207.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a PE ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

