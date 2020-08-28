Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 6.8%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.52. 661,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 687,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,550. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Green Plains by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

