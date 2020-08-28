Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.50. 83,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 191,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Pi Financial set a C$15.25 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 825,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,649,401.50. Also, Director Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,575 shares in the company, valued at C$6,072,955.25. Insiders have sold a total of 88,400 shares of company stock worth $1,243,500 over the last ninety days.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

