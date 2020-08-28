Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 459,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,462,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.
In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348,446 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 462,710 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 529,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.