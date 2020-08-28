Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 459,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,462,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348,446 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 462,710 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 529,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

