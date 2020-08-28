Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.
NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
About Goodrich Petroleum
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
