Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Set at C$9.15 by Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) received a C$9.15 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.54. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$9.20. The firm has a market cap of $512.56 million and a P/E ratio of -34.55.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

