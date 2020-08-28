Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $1,109,184.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 87,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,109,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
GBDC stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
