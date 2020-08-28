Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $1,109,184.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 87,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,109,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GBDC stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

