Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.50 ($35.88) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.44 ($29.93).

FRA:EVK opened at €24.56 ($28.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.86. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

