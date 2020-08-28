Goldman Sachs Group Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $252.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average of $176.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,776 shares of company stock worth $145,724,013 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.