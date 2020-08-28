Gold Fields’ (GFI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.
GFI stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
