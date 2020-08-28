Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 5.2%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 990,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,989,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.