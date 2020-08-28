GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in GMS by 136.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GMS by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

