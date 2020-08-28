GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

GMS stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GMS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.