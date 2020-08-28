Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.34. 1,474,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,780,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 98.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,438,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 107.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 449,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 53.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,487,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 375,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 246,535 shares during the last quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

