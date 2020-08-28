Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 307,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 111,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth $2,094,000.

