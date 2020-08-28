Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Down 1.7%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.72. 33,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 20,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

