Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 42,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 7,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) by 216.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 46.69% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

