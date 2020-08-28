Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $591.56 million, a PE ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 420,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 431.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,662 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,032,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 112,280 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

