Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of GGB opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

