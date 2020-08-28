George S. Glyphis Purchases 25,000 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,115.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 270.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 346,407 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 131.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

