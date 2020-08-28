Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Down 6.8%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.27. 645,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,504,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

