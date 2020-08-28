General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

