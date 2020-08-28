General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,498 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

