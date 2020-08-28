GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €32.00 by Nord/LB

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.69 ($32.58).

ETR G1A opened at €30.58 ($35.98) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.74. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

