GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GAP by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 769,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.